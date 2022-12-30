News and views from the USA
They dump subpoena for Trump
The partisan Select Committee that was supposedly investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol is folding its tent before the Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.
It is also dropping a subpoena for Donald Trump to face questions relating to any involvement he may have had on that day.
Committee members repeatedly described the riot as an insurrection, because a conviction on that count could prevent Trump from ever holding office, which appeared to be the committee’s primary goal.
Trump responded on Truth Social: "Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political thugs has withdrawn the subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the crooked 2020 presidential election."
Trump was also accused of inciting the riot, which is disproved in this video, censored by Twitter on Jan. 6 and since reinstated.
There’s snow way this will work
New York City purchased seven electric garbage trucks, at a cost of more than US$523,000 each.
In New York, garbage trucks equipped with front-end plows play a major role in clearing snow from the city’s 19,000 miles of streets.
There’s a problem with that idea, as the trucks need recharging every four hours, but the city still plans to switch all 6,000 vehicles in its fleet to electricity, part of a radical agenda to reduce emissions by 2040.
Electricity for the vehicles comes from a variety of power sources, including natural gas, fuel oil and even coal.
A comment on Moonbattery (which bills itself as ‘a stake through the heart of lunatic leftism’) said, "Our moonbat rulers have decreed that, to signal compliance with their ideology, all vehicles must be electric — even heavy trucks, even school buses, even military vehicles. However, electric garbage trucks are not working out in New York."
"Fortunately, the same ideology that makes overpriced, unreliable electric trucks necessary also provides a solution. Just wait for global warming to melt the snow. The founder of the Cult of Global Warming has been bellowing since at least 2007 that immediate radical action is required because the planet has a fever. Surely the snow must have melted already."
A rose by any other name
The mother of Hunter Biden’s love child asked an Arkansas court to legally change the four-year-old girl’s last name to Biden so she can benefit from the family’s presidential lineage.
Lunden Roberts, 31, filed motions in connection with the paternity case against Hunter, which was reopened in September when the first son asked the court to lower his child support payment.
The girl, Navy Joan Roberts, would “benefit from carrying the Biden family name,” said attorney Clinton Lancaster.
Neither Hunter, nor the child’s grandfather, President Joe Biden, have ever met Navy, according to her mother. This week’s filings said the first family remained “estranged from the child.”
“To the extent this [estrangement] is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family,” Lancaster wrote.
Idiot is as idiot does
Sean Penn, in a roundabout manner, says he’s an idiot.
In an interview, Penn said he would like to see unvaccinated people thrown in jail for daring to question the mainstream narrative.
When asked how he felt about anti-vaccine rhetoric, Penn replied “It’s a cowardice of conviction. I think that it is an unwillingness to engage in a culture of common sense. It seems criminal to me, actually.”
“I really feel that if someone chooses not to be vaccinated, that they should choose to stay home. Not go to work. Not have a job. As long as we’re all paying for these streets, we gotta ride safely on them. And so I’m just hopeful that the mindset will change.”
This on the heels of a report which found the majority of individuals who contracted COVID and died were vaccinated.
An analysis by The Washington Post found 58% of coronavirus fatalities in August occurred in instances where the person was vaccinated against COVID-19 or had received a booster. This figure has more than doubled since September of last year.
Joe don’t know
Joe Biden is a little confused about how many times he's visited Iraq and Afghanistan.
In a recent speech, he said "And, you know, I think that there’s a — I’ve been in and out — not as a, obviously, combatant — but in and out of Afghanistan and Iraq and these areas 38, 39 times as — not as president, only twice as president, but from the time I was a senator, but particularly when I was vice-president."
Biden’s handlers said the correct number of trips is 21.
The Daily Mail noted Biden was last in Iraq in 2016, and last visited Afghanistan in 2011. Biden has not visited Afghanistan or Iraq as president.
And let’s kick off the New Year with Joe Biden’s greatest hits!
