News from the USA you need to know today.
What a load of Schiff
Democrat Adam "I’ve got my eyes on you" Schiff wants big tech to let governments continue to censor content.
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine reports Schiff was on CNN "to issue barely veiled threats to Elon Musk for trying to restore free speech on Twitter."
Schiff, best known for promoting the false "Russia collusion" conspiracy against President Trump, complained his problem now is the failure of social media companies to moderate content.
His real problem is the Constitution forbids the US government from censoring ordinary speech, but private social media organizations can, which is what government officials, including the FBI, arranged to have happen.
Schiff threatened that social media companies soon may not have "immunity from responsibility and liability," if they do pursue free speech on their platforms.
"In other words,” says Devine, “keep policing free speech as an arm of the federal government or watch your business go up in smoke."
She called Schiff a calculated propagandist, “who lies under oath as easily as breathing, and knowingly peddles misinformation to Congress and to media outlets, whose gullible hosts keep bringing him back on their shows to mislead their audiences.”
One wonders how he became overseer of the US ‘intelligence’ agencies.
Ales well that ends well
The Florida International University Golden Panthers footballers have just four winning seasons since 2004, which has had their fans crying in their beers.
But now, they’re about to get Rowdy.
Rowdy Beers that is, who made a commitment this week to join the squad, after playing tight end and defensive line at the high school level.
"All glory to God!! Committed!!! I would like to thank my parents and my coaches for the sacrifices they made and for making me the player and person I am today. Paws up," tweeted Beers.
Regardless of the skill Beers may or may not possess, the fans are likely foaming at the mouth.
Expect a blizzard of activity
The US National Weather Service declares a “once -in-a-generation” storm is forecast this to become a “bomb cyclone” a term used by meteorologists to describe a rapidly strengthening storm.
The weather service says it will directly affect about 150 million Americans, almost half the population, with rapid and record-setting temperature drops, lots of snow and powerful wind gusts that have resulted in more than 1,000 flight cancellations.
“This storm is going to strengthen very rapidly,” said FOX News meteorologist Marissa Lautenbacher. “People need to realize that with that kind of rapid strengthening, there’s a lot of wind. Some areas, especially around the Great Lakes, could see winds whipping with wind gusts up to 60 or 70 miles per hour.”
Several weather folks in the USA say the storm is “coming down from Canada” but Canadians can take cold comfort in the knowledge it’s really coming over from Russia.
No Joe, Dominic was her grandfather
Biden: “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.” pic.twitter.com/QKpJfxaW30— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.