Resume writing the resume if it has them/they
On Louder with Crowder, host Steven Crowder referenced a CNBC article that said including ‘they/them’ on a resume would most likely make that resume get overlooked.
He also pointed out Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla, says of they/thems, "forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.”
Crowder likens she/her or he/him to email addresses, such as xxxNikki69420xxx@yahoo.com (not a real email address) leads him to assume the person who wrote the email is neither mature nor responsible enough person to work in an office.
“If I was choosing between someone who felt it necessary to declare their pronouns and someone who didn't think doing so was necessary, I'd assume the pronoun declarer is an insufferable leftist twat who will make everyone around them miserable,” said Crowder. “Regardless if they are a they or a them. Or a frogself.”
Whoopi whoppedly whoop whoops
On The View this week, Whoopi Goldberg retold a joke former vice-president Mike Spence made, telling the audience she didn’t think it was funny.
“Pence claimed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took two months of, quote, maternity leave, during the nationwide airline crisis,” said Whoopi. “Which makes Pete the only person in human history to have a child, and everyone else gets postpartum depression."
The audience didn’t agree with her and started to laugh. Whoopie admonished the group, alluding to the ‘Republicaness’ of the joke, saying, "Now, I will point out, this joke wasn't funny when Tucker Carlson did it, it wasn't funny when Lauren Boebert did it, it's just not funny. It's just not a funny joke."
Geez Whoopie, you’d think after all these years you’d have learned how to read a room.
WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg frustrated after retelling joke Mike Pence made about Buttigieg's 'maternity leave.' Says it's 'NOT FUNNY' as the audience bursts into laughter.WHOOPI: "This joke wasn't funny when @TuckerCarlson did it...It's just NOT funny. It's just NOT a funny joke!" pic.twitter.com/kN9uToOW1Q— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2023
Gotta wonder where this money will come from
Eligible black residents of San Francisco are in line to receive a one-time payment of US$5 million, one of the recommendations accepted by the city’s board of supervisors in a meeting on Tuesday, reports CNN.
“While federal reparations efforts have stalled in Congress, efforts by cities from Massachusetts to Illinois to California to atone for harms rooted in slavery, and address the racial wealth gap, have gained momentum since the 2020 police killing of George Floyd rekindled the Black Lives Matter movement,” reports the news outlet.
“The move Tuesday was an intermediate step, with a final report that includes board feedback due in June, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee said and the board set to meet again on the issue in September.”
In December, the committee unveiled its reparations proposal which includes other recommendations to make amends to the black community, such as housing grants, as well as tax exemptions for black-owned businesses, over and above the $5 million lump sum payments.
“The next challenge will be, where does that money actually come from? Who is responsible for that,” San Francisco Republican Party Chairman John Dennis told CNN affiliate KGO in January.
Hello taxpayers.
Biden’s biggest whopper of a lie so far?
Joe Biden retold a story about his enlightenment about gay couples in an interview on Tuesday on The Daily Show, leading the Washington Post to fact-check the claim, coming to the conclusion there are reasons to be "skeptical.”
Summit News went a few steps further with the headline, "Whopper: Biden Lies About Supporting Gay Marriage Since The 1950s."
"In an interview Tuesday, Joe Biden told perhaps the biggest whopper of a lie to date, claiming that he has actively supported gay marriage since 1959," reported Summit News.
"I hadn’t thought much about it, to tell you the truth. I was a senior in high school. And my dad was dropping me off, and I remember I was about to get out of the car, and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other. I mean they gave each other a kiss. One looked like he headed to one building, and one headed to the Hercules Corporation building," Biden claimed in the interview.
"And I’ll never forget, I turned and looked at my dad. He said, ‘Joey, it is simple, they love each other. It is simple.’ I’m not joking. It’s simple, they love each other. It’s never been, it’s just that simple. It doesn’t matter whether it is a same-sex or a heterosexual couple, they should be able to be married."
And then there’s this from 2006.....
