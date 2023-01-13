News from the USA this week that didn’t make the headlines
Former President Donald Trump wants an investigation into the FBI and “powerful corporations” for “systematically colluding” to advance a “censorship regime.”
“The now-famous Twitter Files have proven beyond all doubt that the corrupt officials at the FBI have been coordinating a massive censorship, surveillance and propaganda campaign against the American people and, frankly, against me,” said Trump in a video posted on Rumble.
The Twitter Files revealed the FBI contacted Twitter about potential leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post reporting on the contents of the now infamous Biden laptop. The FBI paid Twitter almost US$3.5 million to reimburse it for time spent responding to requests from the agency.
“The FBI and other rogue agencies have been systematically colluding with former national security officials placed in high positions at Twitter to advance their censorship regime, which is really, in this case, to steal an election,” Trump said. “This anti-American effort, and a very illegal effort at that, has been working to silence dissenting opinions on COVID and crucial issues on public health and on the election and elections in the future.”
Arresting development for Trump
The Democratic Party has for years done everything it could to have Trump locked up, all to no avail. Could be the Iraqi government could pull it off without them. Kurdistan 24, a news outlet in the Iraqi city of Erbil, reports the highest court in Iraq issued an arrest order for Trump.
The head of the council, Faiq Zidan, said Trump will be arrested for his “crime” of killing the “leaders of triumph.”
On Jan. 3, 2020, Trump authorized a US drones strike on Baghdad, killing Soleimani and Muhandis, after Iranian-backed militia supporters stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad and after US military personnel in Iraq had been attacked in 2019.
The odds of any American administration giving over any previous president to another country are probably, roughly speaking, zero. Although Joe Biden has done some pretty strange things in the past.
You gotta be fooling
The US armed services have been accepting transgender individuals into its ranks for several years. While the number of transgender individuals currently serving is likely small, training materials, dated August 2021, imagine a variety of problems officers and soldiers might encounter related to transgender members.
The US Army prepared extensive guidance for how to integrate transgender soldiers into its ranks, including instructions for group showers and how to respond to pregnant men.
Whoa. Wait a minute. Pregnant men? We’ll save the rest of this article for April 1st.
Not the kind of exposure he was worried about
An Arizona Democrat was in a virtual meeting of the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, when he had an unexpected visitor.
Supervisor Matt Heinz quickly turned off his laptop camera after a half-naked man wearing women's underwear entered the field of view during the meeting, the Daily Caller reported Tuesday.
Heinz regularly appears in county supervisor meetings remotely, citing the fear of exposure to COVID-19 despite the fact he works as an emergency room doctor, according to the Arizona Daily Independent.
He has reportedly used Zoom to attend several meetings on board what appear to be cruise ships.
During a Pima County Board of Supervisor’s Meeting today, there was an accidental appearance in the background on Matt Heinz’s video feed. pic.twitter.com/c1G9uKF3Ts— Protect Tucson Public Safety (@ProTucsonSafety) January 10, 2023
Not going to kiss my gas away
The idea of banning gas stoves in the US was floated by Consumer Product Safety Commission commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. in an interview with Bloomberg News. The indoor pollution from gas stoves "is a hidden hazard," he said.
"Products that can't be made safe can be banned."
He added “A ban is a powerful tool in our toolbox and it’s a real possibility here, particularly because there seem to be readily available alternatives already in the market.”
In response Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeted: “I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!”
Socialist representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replied to Jackson’s tweet.
“Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance,” she tweeted.
Jackson fired back: “If that’s the case, the FIRST place they should ban gas stoves is at the White House! Biden can’t afford to lose ANY more of his cognitive abilities — he needs all the help he can get!!”
Jackson then followed up with a photo showing Ocasio-Cortez using a gas stove.
“.@aoc says gas stoves cause ‘reduced cognitive performance’ — yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self-diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function!” he said.
