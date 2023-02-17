News from the USA that didn’t make the headlines, and Biden’s bumbling
Twitter going to the dogs?
Elon Musk said Wednesday he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.”
Speaking on a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him right now.
“I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financial healthy place,” Musk said when asked about when he’d name a CEO. “I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company.
He also tweeted an image of his dog sitting behind a desk at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco with the message: “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing.”
Of Coors he celebrated
Patrick Mahomes loves a parade. The Chiefs quarterback was living his best life at the team’s championship parade in Kansas City, two days after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 2023.
In videos from the parade, Mahomes can be seen stumbling while on the roof of a red bus that drove the Chiefs through the crowded streets of Kansas City.
The 27-year-old quarterback channeled “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and chugged Coors Light beers, while rocking a WWE championship belt. It appeared to be the same belt he wore on Sunday, when he was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career.
Patrick Mahomes, wearing a World Wrestling Entertainment title belt, slams a beer during the #ChiefsParade. #ChiefsKingdom Full coverage: https://t.co/aPZdY32YqY pic.twitter.com/7bUBjW6oO3— Nick Sloan (@NickSloanKCK) February 15, 2023
She’s back, badder than ever
Roseanne Barr returned to television several years ago with a revival of her hit TV show. The show was an instant hit, with ratings that were through the roof. But it ended quickly, after the woke mob turned on her, forcing ABC to cruelly kill off her iconic character and continue the show without her.
It seemed like the left won this battle in the cancel culture wars — Barr was out of the spotlight for nearly five years. The left was proud of their so-called ‘win’ and has spent years going after other comedians who dare oppose their radical agenda.
But Barr is a fighter and the woke is being warned.
She’s back and defying the woke left yet again.
On Gutfeld! on FOX Wednesday night, Barr and host Greg Gutfeld said, “they’re trying to kill us!”
Barr’s appearance on the show was to promote her new TV special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, her first new TV stand-up special in nearly two decades, airing on Fox Nation. It’s her well-known no-holds-barred comedy, as she pronounced “My pronouns are, kiss my ass.”
Barr, 70, takes on the trend of asking children what their gender is, quipping, “What is my gender, mom? What is my gender? Your gender is, get a job. That’s your gender.”
What we have here is a failure to communicate
President Biden’s administration has been plagued from the beginning by press secretaries who would be better put to work to press shirts. His first press secretary, Jen Psaki, was a partisan flunky, attacking lawmakers and pushing leftist talking points. She is now a commentator on MSNBC. Her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre, is a Biden worshipper who is so slow on her feet, she responds to reporters’ questions by reading out of a big binder of prepared answers. Which might be a good thing because her ad lib skills are non-existent. This week she spit out really a whopper.
“The President is the best Communicator in the White House.” pic.twitter.com/q1cEsR2IC4— Bree A Dail (@breeadail) February 14, 2023
Best communicator? You decide.
BIDEN: "Your spouses can't go to the grocery store, the gas station, can't show up at the without the can you fix my such and such?" pic.twitter.com/nhl4CMDD0Y— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 14, 2023
for a moment there, I thought they had re-hired Dorsey.....it took a closer look for me to see that there was no nose ring.......
