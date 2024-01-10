News

Use of Alberta drugs imported from Turkey serious for newborns

Use of Alberta drugs imported from Turkey serious for newborns
Use of Alberta drugs imported from Turkey serious for newbornsCourtesy Banner Health
Loading content, please wait...
Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Health
Turkey
newborns
Provincial government documents
acetaminophen and ibuprofen
Alberta Health Services (AHS)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news