News

Users report ‘Epstein’ posts blocked on TikTok after US takeover

TikTok has denied claims that it is censoring political speech after users in the United States reported being unable to post or message content containing the word “Epstein,” a reference to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and financier.
TikTok has denied claims that it is censoring political speech after users in the United States reported being unable to post or message content containing the word “Epstein,” a reference to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and financier.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Censorship
United States
Social Media
Tiktok
Jeffrey Epstein
Internet Censorship
Social Media Censorship
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Bytedance
Social Media Backlash
censoring free speech
Alex Taylor
Mike Benz
CNBC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news