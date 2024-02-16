Valentine's Day murder has Calgary cops searching for clues

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is urging the public to come forward with any information related to a murder that occurred in the northeast community of Greenview.The incident took place on Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of Grier Ave. N.E. Police were called to reports of a deceased man found inside the home.Following an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday, the death has been officially classified as a homicide. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco, a resident of Calgary.Authorities are seeking assistance from anyone who may have known Jose or had recent contact with him. According to investigators, Jose's last known contact with his family was on Sunday, January 28. Jose is described as approximately 5-ft. 7-ins., weighing around 160 lbs., with long, dark hair styled in dreadlocks.Additionally, police are requesting information from the public regarding any suspicious activity observed near the 300 block of Grier Ave. N.E. on Sunday and Monday."Anyone who believes they may have information about Jose is asked to contact police. Any piece of information, big or small, may have a significant impact on our investigation," said Stagg Sgt. Sean Gregson, with the CPS homicide unit.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through various channels, including phone, website, or the P3 Tips app.