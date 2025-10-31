Valory Resources welcomes Wilson family as mining project gains final approval

Prominent Canadian entrepreneur W. Brett Wilson has made a major investment in Alberta’s resource sector, announcing an $8.5 million commitment to Valory Resources Inc., alongside his son Russell Wilson.The Wilsons’ investment marks a strong show of faith in the future of underground metallurgical (steelmaking) coal projects in Alberta and comes as the company recently received final regulatory approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for Mine 14 near Grande Cache.Both Brett and Russell Wilson have also joined Valory’s Board of Directors, which will further enhance the company’s leadership profile following the recent appointment of former federal Opposition leader Candice Bergen to the Valory Resources Board.“The combination of Valory Resources with the Wilson Family is a unique combination, as Brett and Russell Wilson are two of Canada’s most respected business figures, known not only for their investment acumen but also for their values-driven leadership,’’ Valory Resources Chair Michael Arnett said in an official statement.“Their decision to invest meaningfully and take an active role on the board signals strong confidence in the quality of our projects — including Mine 14 and Blackstone — our management team, and our broader ambitions in Alberta and beyond.”For Wilson, who is an Order of Canada recipient, the investment represents both a return to familiar ground and a long-term belief in Alberta’s resource development market.Wilson co-owns Maxim Power Corp., the company that originally sold the Summit Mine (Mine 14) lease to Valory..Steel demand drives Alberta’s renewed push for metallurgical coal mining.“The company that sold the lease with the coal in it was Maxim Power — and Bruce Chernoff and I each own about a third of Maxim Power,” Wilson told the Western Standard.“For the last 20 years, we’ve been drilling, buying equipment, and looking at how we could develop this coal mine.”When Wilson met Valory’s leadership, he was impressed.“I met a couple of the senior Valory people, and it’s fair to say there was mutual respect,” he said.“I had a fundamental belief that there was upside beyond what we had identified in the property — and they’re increasingly enthusiastic about that probability as well.”Mine 14 will produce premium low-volatile (PLV) metallurgical — steelmaking — coal with an underground design that minimizes dust, noise, and surface disturbance while allowing other land uses, such as forestry, to continue above ground.The project is expected to begin production by mid-2027 and is set to continue for up to 15 years. Mine 14 is in an established mining region in northwestern Alberta, which enjoys a reserve base of 19 million tonnes of PLV. It is permitted to produce 1.3 million tonnes per annum of run-of-mine PLV for export to overseas steel manufacturers and is already linked by rail to the Westshore Coal Port in Vancouver.Together with Blackstone, Valory’s operations form a pipeline that is projected to generate between 10,000 and 15,000 direct and indirect jobs across the province..Wilson also played an active role in helping Valory navigate Alberta’s complex regulatory landscape in the lead-up to Mine 14’s approval.“For the last six months, it’s been in no small part making sure that we were knocking on the right doors,” he said.“I enjoy a history of friendships in the world of politics, so it was probably just a matter of making sure we knocked on the right doors.”Wilson noted that the project’s success depended on building trust and partnerships with local and indigenous communities.“There was confusion over the AER's process, and we had a bunch of First Nations who were concerned about what was going on,” he said.“We got deals done with every First Nation. I just played a role on the team... it’s been a real treat.”Wilson said the future of coal development lies in underground operations with smaller environmental footprints and hopes to see Canada address the status of metallurgical coal as a critical mineral — a step other countries have already taken.“Europe and the United States both define steelmaking coal as a critical mineral. I’m poking people in Canada to say, why don’t we upgrade metallurgical coal to critical-mineral status?” Wilson said..Alberta introduces coal mining modernization initiative.Currently, Wilson said global demand for PLV remains strong, particularly in Asia.“Right now, South Korea is looking for more. China is looking for more. India is where we expect to ship virtually all of our coal,” he stated.“They’re building steelmaking plants — and if they build a steelmaking plant, they need metallurgical coal. It’s that simple. The world is not shrinking, nor is how much steel it needs.”While Wilson wishes Canada did more to process its own resources, he said Valory’s current goal is clear.“My core disappointment is that Canada isn’t building steel mills, but that’s not my business — yet,” he said.“Right now, it’s about trying to dig a hole in the ground and get some coal moving.”