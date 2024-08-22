Van Isle RCMP seize drugs, weapons cache

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP has made a substantial breakthrough in the fight against mid-level drug trafficking on South Vancouver Island, following a series of coordinated arrests and search warrants.The operation, dubbed Project ENAIANT, was spearheaded by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit and began in November 2023. The investigation targeted drug trafficking activities in the Cowichan Valley, resulting in the simultaneous execution of search warrants at three residences in the Duncan area and one in Sooke.The Street Crime Unit received significant support from various law enforcement agencies, including the West Shore RCMP, the Island District RCMP Emergency Response Team, and the Victoria Police Department.As a result of the operation on March 12 and 19, police seized:Approximately 3 kg. of suspected fentanylApproximately 2 kgs. of suspected methamphetamineApproximately 1.5 kgs, of suspected cocaineApproximately 40 litres of GHBOne carbine rifleSix handguns, including two 3D-printed 9mm handgunsA 3D printerBody armour and a conducted energy weapon (taser)Over 400 cartons of illegal cigarettesOver $240,000 in cash"This series of arrests and search warrant executions will have a significant impact on the drug supply for Cowichan and the South Island, making our communities safer," said Staff Sergeant Deborah Kelly, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Plain Clothes Commander. "From the Fentanyl seizure alone, approximately 25,000 street-level doses were taken off the streets."Seven individuals were arrested during the operation. Among them, 38-year-old Grant Giles, of the Fraser Valley, faces four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and charges for failing to comply with a court order. Additionally, police are recommending drug and firearms-related charges against a 32-year-old man from the Greater Victoria area and a 38-year-old woman from the Cowichan area.Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.