Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A federal tribunal stopped General (Ret'd) Jonathan Vance from being called to testify in a human rights case.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Vance, former Chief of Defence Staff, pleaded guilty in 2022 to obstructing justice, which was the first time a Chief of Defence Staff had been convicted.
“The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal is an administrative tribunal and not a court of law,” wrote the Tribunal.
“To this end, the Tribunal does not have the power to summon this individual who, as an administrative decision-maker, is protected by deliberative secrecy.”
During Vance's time as the Chief of Defence Staff, a complainant accused the Canadian Armed Forces of discrimination.
However, records indicate that Vance dismissed the complaint in 2019.
“General Vance’s decision is not subject to review except by a supervising court, in this case, the Federal Court,” wrote the Tribunal.
Vance retired in 2020 and was charged with attempting to “obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice in a judicial proceeding,” a Criminal Code offence with a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.
Vance pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service.
Evidence revealed that Vance engaged in a sexual relationship with a subordinate, Major Kellie Brennan, and advised her to lie in a military investigation.
In Brennan’s testimony before the Commons Status of Women committee in 2021, she claimed that Vance is the biological father of her two children and instructed her on what to say to the police investigators.
“He was untouchable,” testified Brennan.
“He owned the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.”
“He gave me very many consequences if I did not follow his orders,” said Brennan.
“One of the things I especially couldn’t figure out was that I was going to be questioned by his spouse, who’s a lawyer, and questioned over and over and over again if I didn’t say the right thing, that somehow she was going to come and see me and question me.”
“He said I was not to mention certain things about our relationship, our personal lives,” said Brennan.
“The consequences were always the same, that I had to stay silent.”
Armed Forces Ombudsman Gregory Lick, in April 6, 2022, testimony at the Commons Defence committee said public disclosure of sexual misconduct had fuelled a crisis in the military.
“There is a crisis of trust,” said Lick.
Lick’s office counted 687 outstanding grievances in the Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence, including complaints dating back “four to nine years.”
“We know that talented, well-trained people have left the Canadian Armed Forces because they were directly affected by these stories or as a result of how the military responded to them,” said Lick.
