Jonathan Vance
Image courtesy of CBC

A federal tribunal stopped General (Ret'd) Jonathan Vance from being called to testify in a human rights case. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Vance, former Chief of Defence Staff, pleaded guilty in 2022 to obstructing justice, which was the first time a Chief of Defence Staff had been convicted.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

