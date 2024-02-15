Vancouver car thief steals radioactive equipment

If you see someone glowing in the dark in Vancouver, they could be a car thief.The North Vancouver RCMP has issued a public warning following the theft of a vehicle that contained a nuclear soil moisture density gauge, raising concerns about potential health risks associated with the stolen device.The incident occurred on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., when the North Vancouver RCMP responded to a report of theft from a fitness center situated in the 1000 block of Marine Drive. According to reports, a grey 2004 Mazda 6 with BC license plate VG377B was stolen from the underground parking lot. Alongside the vehicle, a nuclear soil moisture density gauge was also taken, amplifying concerns due to its radioactive nature.The stolen gauge, identified as a Troxler 3430 model, is commonly used in construction and industrial sectors for various measurements and tests on materials. This specific device contains a small amount of radioactive material, posing potential health risks to individuals if mishandled or tampered with. Authorities caution that exposure to the device's radiation could lead to adverse effects, with symptoms possibly manifesting after 24 hours of exposure.Const. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP, emphasized the importance of public assistance in locating both the stolen Mazda 6 and the nuclear gauge to ensure their safe return to the owner. He urged anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle and the gauge to contact the RCMP's non-emergency line at 604-985-1311.In light of the situation, individuals who come into contact with the stolen device are advised to leave it sealed in its case to minimize the risk of exposure. However, authorities reassured that the device does not emit enough radiation to pose a threat to the broader public