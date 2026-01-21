Ridiculously bright headlights
Ridiculously bright headlightsPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
News

Vancouver city council unanimously passes motion to 'address excessive headlight brightness'

Transport Canada regulations do not mention glare or the impacts bright lights have on other drivers.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Vancouver City Council
vanpoli
Councillor Sean Orr
headlight
brightness
annoying
blinding
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news