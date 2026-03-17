Vancouver CRA staffer charged with multiple fraud offences after four-year RCMP probe

A Vancouver man is facing multiple fraud-related charges, including breach of trust, following a four-year investigation by the RCMP’s Federal Policing Pacific Region.Yoan Zola, 35, was arrested on January 29, after the Sensitive Investigations Unit launched an inquiry in March 2022 based on a complaint from the Canada Revenue Agency that one of its employees had compromised taxpayer information.Zola faces six charges: breach of trust, trafficking in identity information, identity theft, fraud under $5,000, fraudulent personation, and use of a credit card obtained by crime. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on April 16.The victims affected by the alleged crimes have been notified, and authorities say no further details will be released while the matter is before the courts.