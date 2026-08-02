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Vancouver driver clocked at 172 km/h during test drive has car impounded near Merritt

Vancouver driver clocked at 172 km/h during test drive has car impounded near Merritt
Vancouver driver clocked at 172 km/h during test drive has car impounded near Merritt BC Highway Patrol
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