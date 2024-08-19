Vancouver film company fined $30,000 for unlawful drone footage of killer whales

A Vancouver-based film company and its drone operator have been fined a total of $30,000 for illegally capturing drone footage of Northern resident killer whales (NRKWs) off the coast of Vancouver Island. The fines were issued following an investigation by Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO) Whale Protection Unit.River Road Films Ltd. pleaded guilty on July 2 to operating a drone too close to a pod of NRKWs engaged in a rare behavior known as "beach rubbing." This behavior, where the whales rub against smooth pebbles in shallow waters, is thought to serve various purposes, including skin maintenance and strengthening family bonds.The company was fined $25,000 and prohibited from using or distributing the illegally obtained footage. The drone operator, Mathew Hood, was also fined $5,000. This marks the first time a fine has been issued in Canada for the unlawful use of a drone to film killer whales.Marine mammals, including NRKWs, can be disturbed by drones, which are regulated under both Canadian Aviation Regulations and Marine Mammal Regulations. It is illegal to approach marine mammals with a drone at an altitude below 1,000 feet (about 304 meters) or within half a nautical mile (about 926 meters)."This case underscores the importance of adhering to regulations designed to protect our vulnerable marine wildlife," said a spokesperson for DFO. "Drones can cause significant disturbance to marine mammals, and it is crucial that operators respect the boundaries set out by law."River Road Films Ltd. and its UK-based sister company had previously applied for a permit to film Species at Risk Act (SARA) species, including killer whales, but their application was denied. Despite this, the company was found using drones and underwater video equipment to film NRKW activities at the same beach in August 2021.The DFO is committed to protecting and conserving marine resources and urges the public to report any suspected illegal activities. Information can be provided through the DFO Pacific Region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336 or by email at DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.This incident highlights the importance of following marine mammal protection guidelines, which include maintaining a distance of 400 meters from all killer whales in southern BC waters, and 200 meters in other Canadian Pacific waters. Disturbing a marine mammal in any way, including approaching too closely with a drone, is a violation of Canadian law.The DFO’s Whale Protection Unit works in close collaboration with partners such as the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada, Parks Canada, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to enforce these regulations and protect marine wildlife.