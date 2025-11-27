Vancouver firefighters respond to record-breaking 54 overdoses in single day

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services responded to a record-breaking 54 overdoses on Friday November 21 — the most in a single day in the department's history.The vast majority took place in the Downtown Eastside, which is serviced by Firehall #2..According to VFRS, firefighters responded to an average of 16 overdoses per day in May. That number "jumped significantly" as of late, especially during Income Assistance week, when overdoses averaged 45 per day..Along with overdoses, firefighters at Firehall #2 responded to "record levels" of general calls, with over 80 coming in every day. Many involved life-threatening situations, and required assistance from nearby fire halls. During the week of November 17, there were 452 emergency calls to Firehall #2. Last year, there were 229.."Nine years after the opioid emergency was declared, so many individuals, families, communities and first responders continue to be impacted daily from direct harms and downstream effects," VFRS wrote in a post on X. "Due to the exposure to extreme levels of human suffering, firefighters are limited to 81 shifts at firehall 2 to try and limit compassion fatigue."