A drag camp targetted at youths between the ages of 7 and 17 is being held this summer in Vancouver, with a junior camp for 7- to 11-year-olds and teen camps for ages 12 to 17.

The camps, produced by the Carousel Theatre for Young People, are supported by local, provincial and federal taxpayer money.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(5) comments

Downrive
Downrive

This is child abuse, child endangerment. Ideological brainwashing. Pure and simple. Any parent signing their child up for this needs to be investigated.

Archie B
Archie B

Well as much as I despise what they are doing to kids I’m glad to see it’s not free. Almost $500 for 7 to 12 year olds and $900 for teens, what the hell? Kids will at least need parents consent and money to attend which is good I guess. At least the won’t be running away from home for three days.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Used to be boys played ball and hockey...now they want them to go to Drag Summer Camps...this is a decline...a slide into degeneracy...

Left Coast
Left Coast

This is a TG Recruitment Facility . . . after your children folks . . . wise up!

Big10-4
Big10-4

Here's hoping there are many parents with morals out there, and this is an epic fail!

