A drag camp targetted at youths between the ages of 7 and 17 is being held this summer in Vancouver, with a junior camp for 7- to 11-year-olds and teen camps for ages 12 to 17.
The camps, produced by the Carousel Theatre for Young People, are supported by local, provincial and federal taxpayer money.
On its website promoting the camps, Carousel Theatre says, “Do you enjoy expressing yourself through clothing, makeup and performance? Do you have an alter ego that's just waiting to hit the stage? Our new two-week senior Drag Camp might be just your cup of tea, honey!”
It goes on to say, “Led by some of Vancouver’s established and emerging drag artists, you’ll learn how to access your inner confidence, show your true colours, and maybe even let out that inner diva!”
“You might be wondering, is drag for kids? Drag is for everyone!”
“Parents, ask yourself, what’s the difference between what you wear at home versus what you wear at work? You’re doing drag honey, you just don’t know it!”
The theatre says, “all students will be provided with a Drag Makeup Starter Kit!”
The ‘junior drag camp’ runs from July 4 to 7 at a cost of $460.
A ‘teen drag camp’ is available from July 4 to 7 and again from July 10 to 14, for $900.
A search of Government of Canada grant data, shows the Carousel Theatre received federal funding totalling $280,849 since 2018.
Also listed as supporters are the City of Vancouver, the Canada Council of Arts, the British Columbia Arts Council, Granville Island as well as the British Columbia Arts Council as supporters.
This is child abuse, child endangerment. Ideological brainwashing. Pure and simple. Any parent signing their child up for this needs to be investigated.
Well as much as I despise what they are doing to kids I’m glad to see it’s not free. Almost $500 for 7 to 12 year olds and $900 for teens, what the hell? Kids will at least need parents consent and money to attend which is good I guess. At least the won’t be running away from home for three days.
Used to be boys played ball and hockey...now they want them to go to Drag Summer Camps...this is a decline...a slide into degeneracy...
This is a TG Recruitment Facility . . . after your children folks . . . wise up!
Here's hoping there are many parents with morals out there, and this is an epic fail!
