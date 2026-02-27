Vancouver man faces six charges in human trafficking investigation

A Vancouver social media influencer has been charged with multiple human trafficking offences following a multi‑province investigation by the BC Counter Human Trafficking Unit.The probe, which began in May 2025, focused on 31-year-old Tevin Douglas, who is alleged to have trafficked a victim across British Columbia’s Lower Mainland and the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario.On February 20, the BC Prosecution Service approved six charges against Douglas, including trafficking in persons, procuring a person to provide sexual services, material benefit from trafficking, material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services, and sexual assault. The offences are alleged to have occurred between July 1 and December 1, 2023.Douglas was arrested at his Vancouver home with support from the Vancouver Police Department, CFSEU‑UGET, and the Burnaby RCMP, and a search warrant was executed at the residence. He was released by the courts on February 24 under multiple conditions..“Human trafficking is rarely confined to a single victim or even a single province,” said Inspector Lyndsay O’Ruairc of the BC Counter Human Trafficking Unit.“Investigators believe there are individuals with additional information who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local police. Each province has dedicated human trafficking investigators who understand the experiences of victims and can provide support regardless of whether someone is ready to pursue a criminal investigation. Safety is always the priority.”Support for victims is available through the Centre to End Human Trafficking, which operates a 24/7 hotline at 1‑833‑900‑1010 and online at canadianhumantraffickinghotline.ca. More information on recognizing and reporting human trafficking is provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.