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Vancouver man jailed after dragging BC Highway Patrol officer during traffic stop

A crumpled yellow police vest marks the spot where a BC Highway Patrol officer was injured as Tobin Haas fled a traffic stop
A crumpled yellow police vest marks the spot where a BC Highway Patrol officer was injured as Tobin Haas fled a traffic stopBCHP
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