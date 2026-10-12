Vancouver man jailed after dragging BC Highway Patrol officer during traffic stop

A Vancouver man has been sentenced to 12½ months in jail after speeding away from a traffic stop and dragging a BC Highway Patrol officer, leaving the officer with serious injuries.Tobin Haas, 57, was also handed a two-year probation order and an additional three-year driving prohibition following the February 2024 incident in Delta.Police said a BC Highway Patrol officer stopped a grey Nissan on Hwy. 91 near 72 Ave. shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2024.The driver, identified as Haas, was suspected of having an outstanding arrest warrant and was alone in the vehicle.When the officer asked Haas to provide his driver’s licence and identification, police said Haas accelerated away from the traffic stop, dragging the officer alongside the vehicle until he was able to break free.“Our investigators reviewed CCTV, checked police radio recordings, wrote search warrants, and took witness statements, including from the officer who was hurt,” said BC Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McLaughlin.“If you get stopped by the police, do not make a bad day worse by fleeing the scene.”Haas pleaded guilty March 25, 2026, to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm under the Criminal Code and driving while suspended under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.He was sentenced Sept. 17 to 12½ months behind bars, two years of probation and an additional three-year driving prohibition.“When you get pulled over by police, it’s almost certain that we already have you recorded on camera,” said McLaughlin.“It’s safer for everyone if you wait for the court process to contest the charges against you.”Police said the injured officer continues to recover.