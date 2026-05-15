VANCOUVER MAYHEM: Senior critically injured, police officers hurt, after driver rampages through park and sidewalk

A senior citizen is in critical condition and two police officers were injured after a driver smashed into multiple vehicles, tore through a Vancouver park and drove along a sidewalk during a chaotic early morning rampage in the city’s West End.The incident began around 5:30 a.m. Friday when witnesses reported a vehicle being driven erratically near Comox and Broughton streets, according to the Vancouver Police Department.Police say the suspect vehicle struck numerous objects while speeding through the area, including part of the Nelson Park dog area, forcing several bystanders to jump out of the way.A senior riding a motorized scooter was unable to avoid the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. The victim remains in hospital.Two responding Vancouver police officers were also taken to hospital with injuries after the suspect rammed a police cruiser. Authorities said the collision destroyed the patrol vehicle and caused the suspect’s vehicle to flip over near Comox and Bute streets.The driver became trapped inside the wreckage and was later extracted by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services before being taken into custody. Multiple ambulances attended the scene.Investigators say mental health and drug use may have been contributing factors, though the motive remains under investigation.The VPD Major Crimes Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and says more information will be released as it becomes available.Comox Street between Thurlow and Bute remained closed Friday as investigators continued examining the scene.