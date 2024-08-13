News

Vancouver NoFrills locks up $10 parmesan cheese to 'address theft'

To access the products, customers must ask a staff member to retrieve it from the refrigerated back room.
Vancouver NoFrills locks up $10 parmesan cheese to 'address theft'
Screenshots, Google Maps / Reddit
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Crime
Bcpoli
Theft
Loblaws
cheese
Nofrills
parmesan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news