CALGARY — Vancouver police Const. Kal Dosanjh will lose his pay and allowances for the rest of his suspension as he faces charges stemming from allegations he defrauded 19 people of about $3 million. Dosanjh denies the allegations, which date back to 2017.The Vancouver Police Board said Friday it reviewed a submission from Dosanjh before deciding to stop his pay, CBC News reported. He will retain his benefits. Chief Const. Steve Rai recommended suspending Dosanjh without pay in September, when the 26-year veteran was suspended.Dosanjh faces charges including fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust..WATCH: Vancouver video alleges cyclist ticketed metres from suspected open drug use.According to court documents, the charges concern money from investors in three development projects — Azura, Queen’s Park and Sahara — as well as Dosanjh’s work with the KidsPlay Youth Foundation, which he founded in 2015.“I deny the allegations against me and I look forward to defending myself fully in court,” Dosanjh said in a September statement through his lawyer, Joven Narwal.Narwal questioned whether Vancouver police could independently investigate one of their own officers.Rai said the investigation began in 2023 after several people came forward.He said the department consulted the RCMP and took on the case because it had the expertise and resources to handle it.The allegations have yet to be proven in court. Dosanjh’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 3.