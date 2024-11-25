Vancouver Police Board vice-chair resigns over posts decrying erasure of 'Christian values' in Canadian society

The vice-chair of the Vancouver Police Board, which oversees the Vancouver Police Department, has resigned in response to backlash over comments she made on social media.Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba, who has a background in "expanding equity, diversity and inclusion in all aspects of life" was asked to step down after decrying what she described as the erasure of "Christian values" in Canadian society."Recent statements posted on social media by the vice chair of the Vancouver Police Board do not reflect the values of the Board and are inconsistent with our code of conduct," fellow vice chair Frank Chong wrote in a statement on Friday November 22. "While I value the many contributions Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba has made as a member of this Board since 2022, these statements have made her continued service on the Board untenable. This afternoon, I requested and received Comfort’s resignation from the Vancouver Police Board.".Screenshots of Sakoma-Fadugba's Instagram stories, which contained the comments in question, were first posted to Reddit and were widely shared by community members."I am going to get very vocal about things happening in Canada, and I'm okay if that upsets some people," she began, decrying the impact mass immigration has had on Canada's ability to maintain a national identity. "I don't recognize my country anymore," she lamented. "The friendly smiles, courteous service, and even the simple 'sorry' when someone bumps into you — traits that used to define our culture — are now fading away."Sakoma-Fadugba went on to launch a tirade against policies that she deemed to be "erasing Christian values from the lives of our children" with the goal of having them "replaced by those of a new dominant group."To highlight her point, she explained that her son had been invited to participate in a Diwali celebration at school, and argued that this was simply the first step on a slippery slope towards Hinduism becoming "the dominant cultural influence" in Canada.Sakoma-Fadugba noted that she had "nothing against Hinduism," but that, "if I want an Indian experience, I'll go to India.""What I want for Canada is to remain true to its own roots — rooted in its unique values and identity, which is what has always made us who we are," she continued, making the case that Christianity should remain "dominant."Sakoma-Fadugba, who is Nigerian-Canadian, went on to argue that if she took her son back to Nigeria and Ethiopians had influenced every aspect of society, she would be "deeply saddened," not due to a hatred of that culture, but because of the erasure of her own."We need to move past the woke culture that has led to the removal of Canadian heroes like Terry Fox from our passports, and the erasure of veterans from the same," she added. "It's time to return to the moral fabric of Canadian society."Sakoma-Fadugba concluded by making it clear that while she recognized the harm Christianity and its institutions have had on indigenous populations in North America, Africa, and around the world, it was unwise to dismiss the ideology and its values wholesale..In a post on Instagram Sunday evening, Sakoma-Fadugba clarified her comments and reiterated that she was concerned about what was happening to Canadian society.She addressed her views on Diwali, noting that she was merely pointing out how non-Christian holidays are often celebrated for their religious significance while Christmas is reduced to Santa and gifts, the birth of Jesus all but ignored."In a place where even a Black woman can be accused of being racist and a Christian woman labeled a fascist, what hope do others have to raise their voices?" she asked, responding to the desire to have her silenced..Sakoma-Fadugba was brought on in 2022, with the Board lauding her "impressive background" in DEI.She has been reached for comment.