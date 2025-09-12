Vancouver Pride Society board member says Charlie Kirk 'found out,' calls assassination 'ironic karma'

Vancouver Pride Society board member Morgane Oger has described Charlie Kirk's assassination as "ironic karma," suggesting he "found out."They also called out BC Conservative leader John Rustad and OneBC leader Dallas Brodie, asking if they're "worried transphobic bigots are finding out."."Except that political violence is political violence," Oger wrote in response to Brodie's post of Rustad saying blame should be spread across the spectrum for the uptick in ideologically-motivated attacks. "Are you just worried transphobic bigots are finding out? Rustad, you, and that guy are cut from the same cloth.".Oger went on to address Kirk's wife and children."I am deeply saddened for the survivors of an extreme right hatemoger who found out today," Oger wrote. "Nobody deserves to lose their breadwinner. And nobody deserves to be married to someone whose death is ironic karma embodied."Oger concluded by declaring, "There's a lesson here: never f--k hatemongering bigots.".Oger, a former BC NDP and Progress Vancouver candidate who once campaigned to get the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women's Shelter defunded, was criticized over the comments, with many questioning what Oger had hoped to accomplish.."All violence is wrong and harmful," Oger wrote in response to the backlash. "Violence needs to be handled and prevented by our laws and lawmakers and violent acts prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by these laws.".'WE GOT HIM': Charlie Kirk assassination suspect is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, father turns him in.Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking to students at Utah Valley University. The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was turned in by his father on Friday.A rifle was discovered along with casings bearing multiple inscriptions."One fired casing was marked with the letters and symbols: 'OWO what’s this?' Three other fired casings were engraved with the words: ‘Hey fascist! Catch!’ followed by an up arrow, right arrow, and three down arrows,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. "An unfired casing bore the phrase: 'Oh Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Ciao, Ciao,' referencing the Italian anti-fascist anthem. Another unfired casing carried the message: 'If you read this, you are gay LMAO'."