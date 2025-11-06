Vancouver PWHL team unveils new name — the Goldeneyes

Vancouver's PWHL team has unveiled its new name — the Goldeneyes!The announcement came just two weeks before the fledgling franchise kicks off its inaugural season with a home game against Seattle at the Pacific Coliseum..The name and new logo were revealed during an event at Cactus Club in Vancouver on Thursday at the end of a video highlighting the city's natural beauty as seen from a birds-eye view.Cheers rang out as the crest, a stylized bird's eye, appeared on screen.Donning the team's jersey, Mayor Ken Sim took to the stage to congratulate those who made everything possible and wish the players well."Hockey has a really cool tradition in the city of Vancouver, especially when it comes to women's hockey," he said. "Anyone who was here during the Olympics got truly inspired seeing the national team ... took the gold home right here on home soil."Sim added that the city was "super proud" of the team, and "super thankful" that the league chose to expand to Vancouver..Sim was joined by Councillors Sean Orr and Lucy Maloney to publicly proclaim November 21, 2025 "Vancouver Goldeneyes Day" in the city.While the team will not have the new logo on their jerseys this season, they will become the first in the league to have it on the ice at their home arena. Work is being done to ensure the sweaters are complete with the golden eye in future campaigns..When asked whether the team has a mascot yet, General Manager Cara Gardner Morey said no, but added that she "would love one."For those wondering, a goldeneye is a species of bird found all over North America known for its distinctive colouring and striking eyes..Vancouver revealed as first PWHL expansion city.Vancouver was revealed as the PWHL's expansion city in April. Since then, the Seattle Torrent have also joined the original six teams from Montréal, Toronto, Ottawa, New York, Minnesota, and Boston.