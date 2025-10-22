Vancouver refuses to disclose cost of šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm St. rebrand, says info may 'harm' government, indigenous people

The City of Vancouver has refused to reveal the cost of renaming Trutch St. šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm St., claiming doing so could "harm" the government and indigenous people.
In response to a request filed by the Western Standard, the director of access to information & privacy said the data was "excepted from disclosure" under Sections s. 16(1) and s. 18.1 of British Columbia's Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act.
Information requested included a "record of funds allocated and spent by the City of Vancouver on renaming Trutch Street / šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm Street, specifically the funds allocated for and paid to members of Musqueam Indian Band, as well as those for the fabrication and installation of new street signs an the associated changes on official city documents."
Section s. 16(1) states that "the head of a public body may refuse to disclose information to an applicant if the disclosure could reasonably be expected to ... harm the conduct by the government of British Columbia of relations between that government and ... an Indigenous governing entity" or "harm the conduct of negotiations relating to Indigenous self-government or treaties."
Section s. 18.1 states that "the head of a public body must refuse to disclose information if the disclosure could reasonably be expected to harm the rights of an Indigenous people to maintain, control, protect or develop any of the following with respect to the Indigenous people:
(a)cultural heritage;
(b)traditional knowledge;
(c)traditional cultural expressions;
(d)manifestations of sciences, technologies or cultures."
The information can be disclosed, however, if the indigenous people "has consented in writing."
In September, leaked documents obtained by OneBC leader Dallas Brodie revealed that Vancouver allocated $33,500 for members of the Musqueam Indian Band to attend meetings related to their decision to rename Trutch St. šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm St.
Money was set aside for pronunciation videos, sign design, and event planning, among other things.
A budget of $10,000 was set for "prior staff time dedicated to planning and executing the September 30th, 2022 event," where the Musqueam "gifted" the city with Trutch St.'s new name.
A further $6,000 was allocated for up to 10 meetings with the city and $10,000 to plan the renaming ceremony, which eventually took place in June 2025.
The city also set aside $7,500 for "collaborative work" on street sign design, external communications, interpretive signage, a "lunch and learn" event for staff, and a pronunciation video.
"This is more than just about a new address," Mayor Ken Sim told residents at the grand unveiling on June 20. "It's about participating in reconciliation in a very tangible way, and a visible way. šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm is now a permanent part of Vancouver's landscape, and reflects a broader commitment to acknowledge the truth, honour indigenous knowledge and history, and to build a more inclusive future."