Vancouver refuses to disclose cost of šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm St. rebrand, says info may 'harm' government, indigenous people

Section s. 16(1) states that "the head of a public body may refuse to disclose information to an applicant if the disclosure could reasonably be expected to ... harm the conduct by the government of British Columbia of relations between that government and ... an Indigenous governing entity" or "harm the conduct of negotiations relating to Indigenous self-government or treaties."

Section s. 18.1 states that "the head of a public body must refuse to disclose information if the disclosure could reasonably be expected to harm the rights of an Indigenous people to maintain, control, protect or develop any of the following with respect to the Indigenous people:

(a)cultural heritage;

(b)traditional knowledge;

(c)traditional cultural expressions;

(d)manifestations of sciences, technologies or cultures."

The information can be disclosed, however, if the indigenous people "has consented in writing."