F-35 at sunset

F-35 at sunset

 Courtesy Lockheed Martin

Vancouver, BC resident Sarah Rohleder started a petition to the House of Commons to do an analysis on the social justice implications about buying F-35 fighter jets. 

“The procurement of these fighter jets is antithetical to feminist foreign policy and diverts public funds away from necessary social programs like healthcare, education and housing,” said Rohleder in a Thursday petition. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

guest356
guest356

So national security cannot be challenged by folk when the results may be damaging to the government. However, a WOKE challenge is permissible. I sometimes wonder what these social justice warriors will do if god forbid a war ever breaks out or an invasion from a hostile state occurs. I doubt writing letters will have an impact and their ignorance of how the world works is stunning. But, in NDP Liberal Canada, every opinion that aligns with Zoolanders has a say.

nakai95
nakai95

This woman is woke to the extreme, has she noticed what is happening in Ukraine right now and the state of the Canadian military? If she is successful in her petition, perhaps she should have a second petition asking Canadians if they would prefer to speak Russian or Chinese.

bmatkin
bmatkin

D is for delusional. W is for Woke.

I'd like this woman to name one thing the government gets right other than taxes.

Ever wonder why Rome fell?

