Vapers' rights group calls for health summit over looming regulations

Rights4Vapers, Canada's largest vapers' rights movement, has issued a call to action for a vaping summit to bridge the gap between public health and tobacco harm reduction communities. The organization has invited Physicians for a Smoke Free Canada, Action on Smoking and Health Canada, and Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control to join the vaping community in a discussion on vaping regulations in Canada.Maria Papaioannoy, spokeswoman for Rights4Vapers, emphasized that the goal is to work together to create regulations that benefit adult consumers who have chosen vaping as a way to quit smoking. She noted that the current approach of pressuring the government to finalize flavor regulations may not be the most effective, as it could lead to a national ban on flavored vapor products, driving users to the black market.Rights4Vapers argues that a ban on flavors will not stop youth vaping but will instead force adults to purchase unregulated, unsafe, and untaxed products. The organization believes that working together and focusing on science-based policy is crucial. With no reported deaths from legal vape products in Canada in the past 20 years, Rights4Vapers highlights the potential of vaping to save lives by helping smokers quit. The summit aims to find common ground and create effective regulations that prioritize public health and harm reduction.