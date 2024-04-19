News

Vaping advocates slam Trudeau Liberals for ‘living in a fantasy land’

Vaping advocates slam Trudeau Liberals for ‘living in a fantasy land’
Vaping advocates slam Trudeau Liberals for ‘living in a fantasy land’Western Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Western Standard
Federal Budget
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government
jacking up the tax
vaping and smoking
Rights4Vapers
Canadian Vaping Association
Royal College of Physicians
Canadian Lung Association
Convenience Industry of Canada Council

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news