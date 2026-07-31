VARMIT!: Southern Alberta man charged after RCMP cattle rustling investigation

An 18-year-old southern Alberta man is facing multiple criminal charges after an RCMP investigation into the theft and alleged fraudulent sale of cattle in the Diamond Valley area.The Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit says the case began after Diamond Valley RCMP received a report on Feb. 7, 2026, that five long-horned cows had been stolen from a pasture in the Eden Valley area.Working alongside inspectors from Livestock Identification Services, investigators traced what they described as multiple suspicious cattle transactions involving a single individual.Police allege the suspect sold cattle through auction markets in Fort Macleod and Picture Butte using documentation believed to be fraudulent.Investigators determined several individuals listed on bills of sale could not be verified and that the registered owner of the cattle had not authorized the sales.As a result of the investigation, Colin Starling, 18, of southern Alberta, has been charged with two counts of theft of cattle over $5,000, two counts of trafficking stolen property over $5,000 and three counts of uttering forged documents.Starling was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Diamond Valley on Aug. 25.The Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit is reminding cattle producers that proper branding and maintaining accurate records are essential tools in helping investigators identify stolen livestock and prove ownership during criminal investigations.