VASSEUR: Grey Cup gets a concert when it needed a show

EDMONTON — Country artist Riley Green attempted to entertain fans at the CFL's 113th Grey Cup on Sunday, and while the singer did what he does best, the performance missed the mark for what a "halftime show" should be.From start to finish, Green showcased his smooth voice and soft guitar skills, and it sounded great.The issue, however, is that a halftime show is meant to get the crowd excited and provide some energy. Green delivered a good concert, but a lacklustre halftime show..He opened with his upbeat love song, There Was This Girl, before transitioning to his passionate love song, Worst Way. He then played Change My Mind, a slower song about the cycle between ex-partners, before closing with a fun twist on a Toby Keith classic, I Ain't As Think As You Drunk I Am.These songs were good for the ears, and Green sounded great. The two slower songs were even sandwiched between more upbeat music, allowing the individuals in the background to sway at a faster pace.However, good for the ears does not necessarily mean a good performance.Those who listened to Green's performance on the radio did not miss much. It was primarily Green standing in place on stage with a guitar in his hand, singing while some lights flashed in the background and dancers swayed to the music.There was no real performance or dancing, nor was there much opportunity for there to be..This is not Green's fault.In fact, I would argue that Green did well given who he is as an artist. However, not every artist is suited for a halftime show.Yes, the CFL does not have the NFL's budget to hire an A-list superstar to headline its halftime show, which can leave organizers deciding whether they want to prioritize good music or a good show.Green was not terrible. There are plenty of worse performances that could have happened, and he certainly did not lull everyone to sleep. He stayed within his arsenal.But at the end of the day, the CFL's decision-makers opted for good vocals over a good show, and they got what they paid for.