Vast majority of British Columbians say BC NDP doing 'poor job' on big issues

As the BC NDP nears the one-year mark of its current mandate, new polling from the Angus Reid Institute reveals growing dissatisfaction among British Columbians.A majority of respondents said the BC NDP were performing "poorly" on all major issues.A striking 74% said the government has performed poorly on the cost of living — the province’s top concern — while over three-in-five expressed discontent across all five key issues identified in the survey: cost of living/inflation, health care, housing affordability, street crime/public safety, economy/jobs.Premier David Eby’s approval rating has dropped sharply from 53% to 41% over the past six months, coinciding with a surge in economic pressures and a widening strike by the BC General Employees Union. The province is also bracing for a potentially record-setting deficit in the 2025–26 fiscal year.Despite the BC Conservatives facing internal turmoil — including member resignations and expulsions — party leader John Rustad remains Eby’s main rival. Rustad’s favourability sits at just 28%, with a majority (56%) viewing him unfavourably. Nonetheless, voter intentions show a shift: 44% say they would vote Conservative if an election were held today, compared to 42% for the BC NDP — a reversal of last October’s results..The Government Performance Index, a weighted measure of approval across major issues, places British Columbia’s leadership well below the national average, scoring just 22 points. This lags behind provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan and reflects a broader trend of declining confidence in Eby’s administration.The province’s political landscape has been anything but quiet. Eby has faced backlash over his criticism of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program, ongoing U.S. tariff disputes, and a controversial decision to recognize Aboriginal title for the Cowichan Tribe — a move the government now plans to appeal.Public sentiment remains divided on the province’s direction: half of British Columbians believe BC is on the wrong track, while only 29% say it’s headed in the right direction. Supporters of the BC NDP are more optimistic, with 54% expressing confidence, compared to just 20% of Conservative voters.Affordability and health care dominate public concern, with younger residents more focused on housing and employment. As frustrations mount, the BC NDP faces a critical test in regaining public trust before the next election cycle.