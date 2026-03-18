Vaughan home invasion suspect shot, charged after armed break-in

TORONTO — A 24-year-old man has been charged after he was shot during an alleged armed home invasion in Vaughan early Tuesday morning, as police confirm the homeowner who fired the weapon will not face charges.York Regional Police say officers responded at approximately 12:50 a.m. on March 17 to reports of a shooting at a residence near Carrville Woods Circle and Crimson Forest Drive.Investigators allege multiple suspects, armed with at least one firearm, forced their way into the home. During the incident, an occupant retrieved a legally owned and properly stored firearm and discharged it at the intruders, prompting them to flee.Police say the suspects escaped in a black pickup truck before officers arrived. The occupants of the home were not physically injured.Several hours later, officers were notified that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off at a Toronto-area hospital. Investigators determined the injury was sustained during the home invasion.The suspect has been identified as Trestin Cassanova-Alman, 24, of no fixed address. He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and breach of a probation order. Police allege he was already bound by a probation order related to unrelated offences at the time..He remains in custody in hospital in stable condition.Police say Cassanova-Alman is known to multiple law enforcement agencies and had previously been identified as a suspect in Project Wrangler, a joint-forces operation targeting a violent criminal network operating in Ontario and Quebec.Three additional suspects remain outstanding..York Regional Police say, based on evidence collected, the homeowner’s actions do not warrant criminal charges.“We recognize that in situations involving armed intruders, the immediate threat to life is paramount,” acting Chief Cecile Hammond said during a press conference.Hammond noted that while Canadians may use reasonable force to defend themselves under the Criminal Code, each case is assessed on its specific circumstances and liability can still apply depending on the situation.Security video released by police shows masked individuals entering and exiting the home, with rapid gunfire audible as they flee toward a waiting vehicle.The incident comes amid ongoing public debate in Canada over self-defence laws and the extent to which homeowners can use force against intruders. Legal experts have emphasized that any use of force must be proportionate to the threat faced.Police continue to investigate and are appealing to the public for information as they work to identify and locate the remaining suspects.Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.