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Vaughan home invasion suspect shot, charged after armed break-in

Trestin Cassanova-Alman
Trestin Cassanova-AlmanPeel regional Police
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York Regional Police
vaughan home invasion
home invasion Canada
vaughan shooting
self defence laws
homeowner shoots intruder

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