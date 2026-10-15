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Vaughan raises Islamic Heritage Month flag after earlier pause on divisive ceremonies

City proceeds with request from Muslim Women of Vaughan despite policy review aimed at preventing community division.
Vaughan raises Islamic Heritage Month flag after earlier pause on divisive ceremonies
Vaughan raises Islamic Heritage Month flag after earlier pause on divisive ceremonies
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