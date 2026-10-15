Vaughan raises Islamic Heritage Month flag after earlier pause on divisive ceremonies

TORONTO — The City of Vaughan raised a flag outside City Hall on Wednesday at the request of the Muslim Women of Vaughan to mark Islamic Heritage Month.The city’s Facebook post announcing the raising drew more than 5,100 reactions, including 2,443 marked “Angry,” along with hundreds of shares and critical comments. Many replies called for only the Canadian flag to fly or questioned the decision amid concerns about community division.The raising continues a practice council approved in 2023. On Sept. 26 of that year, council adopted a member’s resolution from Mayor Steven Del Duca that, notwithstanding the city’s Flag Protocol Corporate Policy, authorized a recurring October flag-raising for Islamic Heritage Month as requested by Muslim Women of Vaughan. The resolution noted that council had proclaimed the month on a recurring basis in 2020.Earlier this year, Vaughan paused new approvals for flag raisings, proclamations, and illuminations while it reviewed its policy. Ward 5 Coun. Gila Martow introduced the motion, which sought to ensure the programs “strike the right balance of promoting acceptance and expression of all faiths and cultures” while avoiding unrest or community division. The city said details of the updated policy would return to council at a future meeting.Vaughan has raised other flags in recent months, including the Israeli flag for Independence Day at the request of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and the Iranian Lion and Sun flag in solidarity with the Iranian-Canadian community. It has also held Pride flag raisings.Muslim Women of Vaughan is a local non-profit founded in 2020 that organizes community events and support activities. Ontario designated Islamic Heritage Month through provincial legislation in 2016.