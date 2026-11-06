Vaughan to display Nativity Scene at City Hall for second year, with blessing from Cardinal Leo

TORONTO — Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca has announced the city will again display a Nativity Scene at City Hall this Christmas season, the second year in a row.The City of Vaughan confirmed the display will be installed to mark the start of Advent. His Eminence Frank Cardinal Leo, Metropolitan Archbishop of Toronto, will attend an official recognition event on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Vaughan City Hall to impart a special blessing.The Nativity Scene will remain on display from Sunday, Nov. 29, until the Epiphany on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2027, during regular business hours. The Dec. 9 event will include official remarks, music, and refreshments. Pre-registration is encouraged.Del Duca said the display is meant to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and bring families and the faith community together. The initiative began last year after city council supported a members’ resolution brought forward by Del Duca and Councillor Adriano Volpentesta to install a Nativity Scene at City Hall annually.Last year’s inaugural display was blessed by Auxiliary Bishop John A. Boissonneau. City officials have described the scene as a symbol of the birth of Jesus Christ and the values of peace, compassion, and hope.