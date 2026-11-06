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Vaughan to display Nativity Scene at City Hall for second year, with blessing from Cardinal Leo

Mayor Steven Del Duca says the display will mark the start of Advent and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.
The City of Vaughan confirmed the display will be installed to mark the start of Advent
The City of Vaughan confirmed the display will be installed to mark the start of AdventIllustration
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Ontario
Jesus Christ
Christmas
Religion
Christianity
Vaughan
Steven DelDuca