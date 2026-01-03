News

Venezuelan president captured, flown out of the country by US

Maduro's capture coincided with strikes by American forces on Venezuela.
Nicolás Maduro
Nicolás Maduro Courtesy Wikicommons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Venezuela
President Nicolás Maduro
President Trump
Caracas

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news