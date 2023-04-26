A Vermont elementary school says no more males, no more females, now it’s “a person who produces sperm” and “a person who produces eggs” when teaching fifth graders about puberty and human reproductive systems.
The school, Founders Memorial School, part of the Essex Westford School District (EWSD), in Essex Junction, sent letters to families of students on April 20 telling them of changes to the science and health curriculum, reflecting the district’s desire to use “gender inclusive language,” Principal Sara Jablonski wrote in the letter, reports the New York Post.
“In an effort to align our curriculum with our equity policy, teachers will be using gender inclusive language throughout this unit. With any differences, we strive to use ‘person-first’ language as best practice,” Jablonski wrote, adding teachers were working on editing worksheets to reflect the new changes.
While teaching students about the human body, the district said it will focus on “the physical and emotional changes that occur during puberty and briefly introduce the basic structure and function of human reproductive systems,” reports the Post.
Parents and guardians were advised materials outlining the changes could be found on handouts contained in a binderin the school’s main office.
The director of outreach for parents’ rights group Parents Defending Education shared the letter on Twitter.
“New language rules just dropped for 5th graders in Vermont and they don’t include the words boy and girl or male and female,” wrote Erika Sanzi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.