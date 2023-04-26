Empty classroom

A Vermont elementary school says no more males, no more females, now it’s “a person who produces sperm” and “a person who produces eggs” when teaching fifth graders about puberty and human reproductive systems.

The school, Founders Memorial School, part of the Essex Westford School District (EWSD), in Essex Junction, sent letters to families of students on April 20 telling them of changes to the science and health curriculum, reflecting the district’s desire to use “gender inclusive language,” Principal Sara Jablonski wrote in the letter, reports the New York Post.

