Vernon man arrested for allegedly starting 'several' fires outside Catholic church
Screenshot: Google Maps
News

Vernon man arrested for allegedly starting 'several' fires outside Catholic church

Dillon Alexander Leon, 33, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of mischief over $5,000 and possession of incendiary material.
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Fire
Kamloops
Church
Catholic
Vernon
Dillon Alexander Leon
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news