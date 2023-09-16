Eryk Kobza

Eryk Kobza

 Courtesy OneSoccer

Cavalry FC have been the team to beat in the Canadian Premier League for the past few months. After a timid start to the 2023 campaign which saw the Calgarians draw their opening five matches, Tommy Wheeldon Jr. and his squad have since taken hold of the league’s top spot and don’t look like letting go with only a handful of matches remaining.

Club veterans Ali Musse and Daan Klomp have been as reliable as ever for Cavalry, but newly integrated pieces such as Golden Boot contender Myer Bevan and the tough-tackling Jesse Daley have added quality to a starting 11 that was perhaps not quite ready to seriously contend in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.