Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The department of Veterans Affairs denied an accusation they exaggerated the number of former military personnel in Canada to receive more funding.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Census data found that the department overestimated the number of Canadian veterans by 34%.
“The department asked Statistics Canada to count veterans in 2021 so we could obtain a clearer picture of the broader population of Canadian veterans,” said the March 20 briefing note Census Data on Veterans.
The last Census sent to every household in the country asked, “Have you ever served in the Canadian military?”
“The 2021 Census was the first time since 1971 that a question on military service was included,” said the note.
“Data will fill key gaps in our understanding of the veteran population.”
The department had predicted that there were 617,800 veterans in Canada. However, the Census discovered that there were actually 461,240 veterans, which is 34% less than the estimated number. There was no reason given for this difference.
The lower figure was based on estimates drawn from fifty-year-old data and 'other national surveys,'” it said. “This discrepancy in population numbers was not entirely unexpected.”
“The department is working with Statistics Canada to develop a contemporary portrait of Canadian veterans to enhance the impact of programs and services, particularly for veterans who have previously been underrepresented,” said the note.
The note added the official estimate of veterans was not intentionally exaggerated to increase budgets.
“The department does not generally use broader veteran population figures for operational planning,” said Census Data.
In a 2009 report. New Veterans Charter Evaluation, it was recognized by the department Canada had more employees but fewer programs compared to the United Kingdom and Australia.
Canada's department had 3,700 staff members, while the UK and Australia each had 2,100 staff members.
“We rely on actual program intake and service utilization data to develop forecasts and plans,” wrote staff. “This means the difference between Census counts and the department’s population estimates does not have a direct impact on department operations."
"At the same time, when we consider new programs and policies, we will have more clarity on which veterans may benefit.”
Census information reveals that the average veteran in Canada is a man who is 62 years old. Around 5% of veterans identify as indigenous.
A city in Ontario was considered the veteran capital of Canada, but no explanation was provided for this designation.
“Higher concentrations of veterans are found in the following cities: Belleville (4.5%), Halifax (4.4%), Kingston (4%), Fredericton (3.8%) and Saint John (3.5%),” it said.
