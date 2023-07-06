CBSA

Credit: CBC

 By Reid Small

A Canadian veteran with PTSD who travelled to the US for medical treatment won’t have to pay a ticket for returning home without a valid PCR test.

The veteran, who was represented by The Democracy Fund (TDF), served for decades in the military as a specialist and missile crewman. He was wounded during his service, suffering from PTSD, severe anxiety, and physical and cognitive disabilities.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

