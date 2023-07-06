Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
A Canadian veteran with PTSD who travelled to the US for medical treatment won’t have to pay a ticket for returning home without a valid PCR test.
The veteran, who was represented by The Democracy Fund (TDF), served for decades in the military as a specialist and missile crewman. He was wounded during his service, suffering from PTSD, severe anxiety, and physical and cognitive disabilities.
His only source of income has been Canada Pension Plan, with which he rents a one-bedroom apartment.
During the height of the pandemic, while struggling with his numerous medical conditions, he travelled to the US to receive necessary medical treatment.
He then obtained a rapid antigen test which he produced for border agents upon returning to Canada.
Border officials, however, chose to issue a $5,750 ticket to him for crossing the border without a valid PCR test.
TDF negotiated with the Crown over several weeks and recently learned that the Crown has decided to stay the ticket.
"TDF took the position that the client had a valid exemption to the PCR requirement, and that given his service to his country and his medical and financial condition, there was no public interest in pursuing this matter. "
"Fortunately, it seems that we were able to convince the Crown of our view," said Adam Blake-Gallipeau, counsel with TDF.
Reacting to the news, the veteran, who TDF isn't identifying, said, "I am so very grateful to The Democracy Fund for helping me during a very stressful time. I would have had to declare bankruptcy if I had been forced to pay this unjust fine."
The announcement is a small victory for veterans contesting mandates and rules during the pandemic era.
On June 21, Catherine Christensen of Valour Law filed a lawsuit on behalf of 329 veterans who were harmed by the Canadian Armed Forces’ vaccine mandate.
“The Canadian Armed Forces has abused its unique position in Canadian government for decades at the expense of the members of the CAF and the former members of the CAF,” reads the statement of claim.
“The snippets of the plaintiffs’ stories are hard to read. With the approximately 150,000 pages of evidence we have, the stories get worse and the abuse of power in the chain of command is very apparent.”
