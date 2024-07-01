Veterans Affairs denied vax-injured CAF member compensation despite medical proof

A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member who was vaccine-injured after receiving the mandatory COVID-19 mRNA shot has been denied Veterans Affairs compensation. CAF during the pandemic compelled members to get the injection or be kicked out of the army. While the member’s identity will remain confidential, he has been identified as a corporal. Formerly a master seaman in the Navy, he was transferred to the army in 2017, where he has served ever since. Prominent Canadian veterans lawyer Catherine Christensen confirmed Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) is blocking her client’s access to compensation, the Canadian Independent reported.The CAF member is now preparing for medical release, provided medical documentation showing he was seriously injured by the jab.Christensen says the corporal’s health problems are directly linked to serious adverse events that are a consequence of the Moderna injection. She told the publication that though her client took the vaccine against his will to fill the CAF requirement, officials from the federal agency are refusing to fill out paperwork required for her client to receive compensation for injury claims"Members were not only told Moderna was safe and effective, but that if anything happened, they would be covered by Veterans Affairs Canada. They were lied to on both fronts," Christensen said.VAC sent the corporal a letter of acknowledgment he developed “brain abscesses,” “sarcoidosis” (an autoimmune condition), and “left limb paralysis” after he was administered the Moderna shot. The agency “explicitly recognized” the listed injured “are medically documented as being linked to the vaccine.”However, Veterans Affairs refuses to acknowledge the injuries sustained were service-related, despite Christensen pointing out he was coerced by the military into taking the mRNA vaccine. “VAC has unfortunately denied any recognition of these conditions as service-related, depriving my client of essential supports and retraining opportunities," said Christensen. "This decision leaves a dedicated veteran and his young family without the promised financial and medical assistance."Active CAF members and veterans alike are ineligible under civilian vaccine injury programs, Christensen pointed out, leaving military members and veterans with limited paths of recourse. "This case underscores the broken covenant between the military and its members," said Christensen."My client faithfully served his country, only to be left unsupported during his time of need."