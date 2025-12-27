Veterans affairs hired few medically released vets despite legal obligation to prioritize them

Veterans Affairs Canada hired only 36 medically released veterans over the past decade despite a legal obligation to prioritize them, according to newly released federal records. The department responsible for supporting former service members hired fewer veterans than the fisheries department and the Canada Revenue Agency, even as its own workforce grew by 66%.Cabinet disclosed the numbers in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Senate after senator Percy Downe requested details on whether Ottawa was following a 2015 law meant to give medically released veterans priority in federal hiring. Downe pressed the government on a simple point: how many veterans actually got jobs.According to the data, federal departments and agencies hired 1,532 medically released veterans between July 1, 2015, and September 30 of this year. The Department of National Defence accounted for the largest share with 590 hires. Employment and Social Development Canada hired 65, the Canada Revenue Agency hired 51, the Department of Fisheries hired 37, and Veterans Affairs hired 36..During that same period, Veterans Affairs expanded its payroll from 2,272 employees to 3,771 — a 66% increase — according to departmental planning documents.Parliament passed Bill C-27 in 2015, requiring preferential hiring for former military members honourably discharged after at least three years of service for medical reasons tied to their duties. Then–veterans affairs minister Erin O’Toole sponsored the legislation, arguing at the time that hiring veterans was both the right and the smart thing to do.O’Toole said veterans bring proven skills and experience, noting many served in dangerous deployments abroad or on domestic missions. The average age of a medically released veteran is 37, according to federal estimates. A 2020 Public Service Commission evaluation found roughly 2,050 soldiers, sailors and aircrew are medically released each year due to service-related conditions.However, a 2022 review of the Priority Entitlements Program found widespread ignorance of the law among federal managers. More than 50% reported little or no awareness of the hiring requirements or available resources. Some managers said they believed the law restricted their discretion and reduced their flexibility in staffing decisions.