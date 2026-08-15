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Veterans Affairs preparing takeover of Canada’s largest private military cemetery

National Field of Honour in Pointe-Claire, Que.
National Field of Honour in Pointe-Claire, Que.Wikipedia
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Department Of Veterans Affairs
National Field of Honour in Pointe-Claire, Que.
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Western Standard
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