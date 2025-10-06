Veterans Affairs reverses wreath quota after backlash from MPs

The federal government has reversed a controversial limit on wreaths for Remembrance Day, following criticism from MPs who called the cutback disrespectful to Canada’s war dead.Blacklock's Reporter says Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight told the Commons Friday she has instructed her department to return to the previous wreath allocation for this year. The reversal comes after a directive sent to MPs on October 1 restricted members to two free wreaths, with additional orders costing $115 plus shipping. Critics noted that MPs in larger ridings often distribute dozens of wreaths for local cenotaphs..Conservative MP Alex Ruff, an Afghan War veteran, called the quota “mean-spirited” and highlighted the scale of Remembrance Day commemorations. “Over 100,000 Canadians have made the supreme sacrifice in service to Canada,” Ruff said, citing ceremonies in his own riding honoring dozens of fallen soldiers. “The Liberals are now telling MPs that Veterans Affairs Canada will only pay for two.”McKnight emphasized that the department’s decision aims to ensure all veterans are honoured respectfully. .“I remain committed to ensuring all those who have served and continue to serve are honoured meaningfully and respectfully,” she said, encouraging Canadians to support local Legions during Veterans’ Week.Remembrance Day commemorations date back to the First World War, when 27 MPs served overseas, including Conservative George Baker, who was killed in action, and Conservative Cyrus Peck, the only parliamentarian in the Commonwealth awarded the Victoria Cross. .Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.