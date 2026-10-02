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Veterans Affairs says time limits kept Afghan veterans from speaking at monument groundbreaking

National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan
National Monument to Canada’s Mission in AfghanistanVeterans Affairs
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Cdnpoli
Fraser Tolmie
Jill McKnight
National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan
Greg Sarazin
Adrian Stimson
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Western Standard
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