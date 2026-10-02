Veterans Affairs says time limits kept Afghan veterans from speaking at monument groundbreaking

Veterans Affairs Canada says time constraints prevented Afghan War veterans and families of fallen soldiers from receiving formal speaking roles at a groundbreaking ceremony for the National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan.The 40-minute, invitation-only ceremony instead featured remarks or ceremonial roles from Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight, local Algonquin representatives, a Canadian Armed Forces chaplain and the monument’s sculptor.“Why were no Afghanistan combat veterans or family members of fallen soldiers given formal speaking roles during the ceremony?” asked an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons.“In order to allow time to symbolically break ground in the pertinent locations and to encourage reflection and understanding of what the National Monument represents, formal speaking roles were limited to the Minister of Veterans Affairs as the Monument project sponsor,” the department replied.“Other speaking roles were ceremonial,” said the Inquiry.Blacklock's Reporter said records show speakers or ceremonial participants at the $50,376 event included Algonquin Chief Greg Sarazin, Algonquin council member Anita Tenasco, a Canadian Armed Forces chaplain, First Nations sculptor Adrian Stimson and McKnight.Twelve of the 170 people attending the ceremony were Afghan War veterans. None was asked to speak.“Today is a profoundly meaningful day,” McKnight said at the ceremony. “It carries with it a deep sense of reflection and remembrance.”“In 2024 this site was blessed by the Pikwakanagan and Kitigan Zibi First Nations. The blessing was a spiritual ritual towards the land.”The Inquiry was tabled at the request of Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie (Moose Jaw-Lake Centre, Sask.), who questioned the department about the May 4 ceremony.“With regard to the May 4 groundbreaking ceremony for the National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan, how many family members of the 158 fallen Canadian Armed Forces members were formally invited to attend the ceremony?” asked Tolmie..Veterans Affairs said Afghan War veterans and families of those killed will have a larger role when the monument is unveiled.“Afghanistan veterans and families of the fallen will be integral to the unveiling ceremony in 2028,” said the Inquiry.“To this end, Veterans Affairs Canada’s commemoration division will work with partners and stakeholders to identify Afghanistan veterans.”The federal government has also incorporated indigenous elements into planning for the monument, including inscriptions in English, French and Algonquin.An Access To Information memo said Algonquin was included “to recognize the indigenous peoples on whose traditional territory the Monument stands.”Algonquin First Nations have filed Ontario Superior Court applications claiming Aboriginal title to federal lands in downtown Ottawa, including Parliament Hill. The claims have not been certified to date.The National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan is intended to commemorate Canadians who served in Afghanistan and the 158 Canadian Armed Forces members who died during the mission.