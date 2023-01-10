Via Rail

VIA Rail paid millions in bonuses to employees, even as it claimed to be going through financial difficulties, when lobbying cabinet for a COVID bailout. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) yesterday disclosed Access To Information records showing 650 VIA managers received bonuses at taxpayers’ expense, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“If VIA Rail has enough money laying around to hand out millions in bonuses and raises during a pandemic, then it shouldn’t be relying on taxpayer bailouts,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF. “Executives shouldn’t receive lavish pay when VIA hemorrhages money.”

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well why don’t we just offer the CN rail executives MAID, we could help them commit suicide and save a fortune. If the people at veteran affairs can do this to our Veterans, then we need to do it to business executives, if they ask for “more than we can give” just tell them to get MAID, we could do it for MSM as well, and save 600 million. Oh you want more money? Nope, but we can help you all kill yourselves.

