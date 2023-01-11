Via Rail

 By Dave Naylor

VIA Rail’s $413,500-a year CEO Martin Landry yesterday avoided all mention of executive bonuses when apologizing for his company's poor service.

Landry said he was sorry in a statement issued ahead of House of Commons transport committee hearings, set to begin Thursday.

