Taxpayer-owned VIA Rail will see continued steep losses for at least another two years, despite layoffs and service cuts. The railway in an updated Corporate Plan predicted this year’s operating deficit will run to $411 million, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Demand for travel may only return to or exceed the level seen in 2019 sometime in 2024,” said a Summary Of The 2022-2026 Corporate Plan. “Under such conditions VIA Rail, while continuing to prudently provide needed transportation services to Canadians as it has done throughout 2020 and 2021, will be forced to seek funding.”

